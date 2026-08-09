Carnell Tate Posts Big Day During Sunday's Practice
Carnell Tate put on a show during Sunday's practice session, according to Jim Wyatt. Tate had a great day on Friday, but turned it up a notch on Sunday. Tate caught three touchdown passes on the day and is beginning to look comfortable in this Titans offense. He made a nice catch later in practice when he fought off defensive back Cor'Dale Flott for the ball. The rookie wideout has looked great early in camp. Tate was the 4th overall pick during this year's draft. He should be a fine middle-round option and currently ranks as Rotoballer's WR30.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt