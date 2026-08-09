Dawson Knox Needs Touchdowns to Matter in Redraft
Dawson Knox stayed involved last season, catching 36 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games. He was especially useful near the goal line, drawing 12 red-zone targets and scoring on four of them. The issue is what happens if Dalton Kincaid gets a healthier season and a larger role. Kincaid managed 39 catches for 571 yards and five scores in only 12 games in 2025, and he said this spring that he feels better physically than he has in years. Buffalo also picked up Kincaid's fifth-year option. Knox isn't going anywhere after agreeing to a new deal through 2028, and his blocking keeps him on the field plenty. That does not guarantee enough targets for fantasy. RotoBaller has Knox 255th overall in half-PPR, which is deep-draft territory. Unless Kincaid misses time, Knox looks more like a touchdown-dependent TE3 than someone to target in standard redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller