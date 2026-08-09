Ja'Kobi Lane Continues to Stack Highlight Receptions in Camp
Ja'Kobi Lane at training camp, with The Baltimore Sun's Josh Tolentino writing that Lane "just keeps stacking highlight receptions." The latest was a 20-yard completion from quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday in which Lane used his impressive frame to get in front of and box out cornerback Marlon Humphrey to haul in the pass. The 22-year-old third-rounder from USC appears to have locked himself in as the WR3 for Baltimore going into his first year in the NFL behind Zay Flowers (quadriceps) and Rashod Bateman, so far outperforming fellow rookie Elijah Sarratt as the Ravens look for another wideout to step up in their new offense. At the very least, the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder will be an interesting red-zone weapon for Jackson in his rookie campaign, and he should be rising up draft boards thanks to his impressive play so far this summer. Right now, Lane is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 107 fantasy WR for the 2026 season. He's shaping up as an intriguing late-round flier for WR depth in deeper fantasy leagues.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Josh Tolentino
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Josh Tolentino