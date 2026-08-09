Expectations Rising Even Higher for Colston Loveland
Colston Loveland kept the momentum of what has been a strong summer, finding the end zone twice during red zone work. Wide receiver Luther Burden III (lower body) exited practice early, limping off the field after getting tangled with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and should he miss any time, even more could be asked of Loveland with his year two expectations already sky high. Loveland is RotoBaller's TE3, and following the departure of veteran DJ Moore, there's an assumption that targets will be funneled primarily through Loveland, Burden, and Rome Odunze. While further news is awaited, Burden's early exit from practice serves as a reminder that if one of the three should miss any time throughout the year, the others would boast week-winning potential.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller