Chargers Won't Name Oronde Gadsden the Starter
Oronde Gadsden was expected to be the starter heading into this season. According to Alex Insdorf, Gadsden might not have an easy path to the starting gig. On Saturday, Chargers head coach John Harbaugh said the team has four capable options at tight end, and refused to name a starter. The Chargers did bring in Charlie Kolar and David Njoku as competition for Gadsden. His role will likely be reduced with more capable bodies at the tight end spot now. Gadsden posted a strong rookie campaign and should remain an important part of the offense. Although it appears Harbaugh isn't ready to name anyone the starter quite yet.
Source: Alex Insdorf
Source: Alex Insdorf