De'Zhaun Stribling Could Have An Extended Role Early On
De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring) returned to practice on Saturday after missing the last few days with hamstring tightness, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Stribling participated in team drills and made an impact by catching passes on multiple routes for sizeable gains. According to Wagoner, Stribling is picking up San Francisco's offense in a hurry and, if healthy, could have a fairly extensive role early on. He is having a strong training camp, and with Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season, he will have an opportunity to make an impact early on. The 49ers selected Stribling with the 33rd pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he will compete with Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., George Kittle, and Christian Kirk for targets in a potent 49ers offense. Stribling's fantasy stock continues to rise and is currently ranked as WR59 in the latest RotoBaller rankings.
Source: Nick Wagoner of ESPN
Source: Nick Wagoner of ESPN