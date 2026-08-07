DeMar DeRozan Draws Interest from Four Teams
DeMar DeRozan has drawn interest from the Heat, Nuggets, Cavaliers, and Wizards, ESPN's Anthony Slater reports, citing Shams Charania. Sacramento waived DeRozan's $25.7 million expiring deal in July, with the six-time All-Star receiving the $10 million guaranteed portion. The 37-year-old remained productive last season, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from the field across 77 starts. His next landing spot will decide the fantasy angle. A team with a clearer scoring need could keep his usage afloat, while a contender bench role would cap his minutes and touches. Either way, limited threes and defensive stats cap the ceiling.
Source: Anthony Slater
Source: Anthony Slater