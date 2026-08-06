Keaton Wallace Reportedly Joins Maccabi Tel Aviv
Keaton Wallace is reportedly signing a two-year deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv worth $1.2 million per season, according to Israel Hayom's Tomer Givati. Wallace, the older brother of Thunder guard Cason Wallace, spent the last two seasons with Atlanta, averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 rebounds across 84 NBA games. He was on a two-way deal in 2024-25 before earning a standard contract last season, but the Hawks did not extend him a qualifying offer this summer. The move should help Maccabi replace Lonnie Walker IV, who reportedly agreed to return to the NBA with Denver. Wallace is off fantasy radars unless he works his way back into a clearer NBA role.
Source: Tomer Givati
Source: Tomer Givati