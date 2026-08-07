Dereck Lively II Talks Extension with Mavericks
Dereck Lively II and the team have held early-stage talks on a possible rookie-scale extension, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The number is tough to project after the 22-year-old played only seven games last season before undergoing season-ending right foot surgery. When healthy, Lively has been a high-efficiency rim runner and shot blocker, with career averages of 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 72.5 percent from the field. His lob finishing and rim protection fit cleanly alongside Cooper Flagg, but Dallas has reason to remain patient under Masai Ujiri, especially with Daniel Gafford still in the frontcourt picture. Lively carries blocks-and-boards upside, though his recovery is the swing factor.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel