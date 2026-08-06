Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Jacory Croskey-Merritt to show that he's the team's true lead back. Croskey-Merritt definitely has the burst and ability to make explosive plays out of the backfield, and there's definitely a chance for him to seize the true RB1 job in D.C. if he continues to show improvement this summer. Early on in camp, JCM has looked the part, but Washington has a strong pass-catching back in newcomer Rachaad White and a physical battering ram in rookie Kaytron Allen. Veteran Jeremy McNichols can do a little bit of everything. At least for now, Selby doesn't think that the Commanders are ready to anoint Croskey-Merritt as any kind of bell-cow back right now, but if he "shows he can handle more in the passing game with blocking and catching, he could be the guy moving forward." The 25-year-old former seventh-rounder from Arizona had 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries as a rookie, adding just nine catches for 68 yards as a receiver in 17 games. White is going before JCM in some fantasy drafts, which makes the second-year back a potential amazing value pick if he can prove himself in third-down situations over the next month or so.
Source: Commanders.com - Zach Selby
Source: Commanders.com - Zach Selby