A's Place Nick Kurtz on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Nick Kurtz (thumb) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 1) with a right-thumb sprain and recalled infielder Max Muncy from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. The A's decided to put Kurtz on the IL after he visited with a hand specialist on Monday following a few absences over the weekend. The elite left-handed power hitter was diagnosed with a chronic volar plate tear of his MCP joint in his thumb. Kurtz will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection on Tuesday, and there is no timetable for his return. In the two games that Kurtz missed over the weekend against the Detroit Tigers, Jeff McNeil and Jonah Heim filled in for the A's at first base. While on the IL, Kurtz, 23, must be stashed in all fantasy baseball leagues for his power upside in a hitter-friendly home park. The former fourth overall pick from Wake Forest University has hit 21 home runs with 69 RBI in 352 at-bats in 2026 after clubbing 36 homers and driving in 86 in 117 games played as a rookie in 2025.
Source: A's Communications
Source: A's Communications