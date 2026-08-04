Franklin Arias Rounding into Form at Triple-A
Franklin Arias has begun to hit his stride at Triple-A Worcester after going 0-for-8 in his first two games there. Boston's top-ranked prospect has now collected a hit in his last five games, going 7-for-22 (.318) with two doubles, two home runs, and a 4:4 BB:K. The 5-foot-11 Venezuelan earned the promotion to Triple-A after a strong Double-A campaign in which he slashed .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs and nearly as many walks (37) as strikeouts (46). Now on the doorstep to the majors, fantasy managers will have to take notice as the right-handed hitter has a strong enough hit tool and pop to go with it to make him intriguing for fantasy, however, he's not on the 40-man roster at the moment, and Andruw Monasterio is holding down shortstop sufficiently while Trevor Story is nearing a rehab assignment. Second base is another potential path, but for now, managers can hold off on stashing the 20-year-old until a clearer picture emerges.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com