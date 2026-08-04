Cody Bellinger Continues to Make Progress
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) continues to make progress and has performed outdoor running drills while also hitting and throwing, manager Aaron Boone said on Aug. 2. Bellinger was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left-hamstring strain on July 27 and is expected to miss four to six weeks of action. He's currently on the 10-day injured list, with an expected return of late August or early September. With Aaron Judge (rib) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) also still sidelined, the Yankees went out and acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants on Monday to help give the team some more outfield depth as they push for a playoff spot down the stretch. Even though the 31-year-old Bellinger has a ways to go before returning to the big-league roster, he should be stashed in an IL spot in all fantasy leagues. The former MVP and three-time All-Star was slashing .259/.350/.420 with a .770 OPS, 11 home runs, 53 RBI, 52 runs, and 10 stolen bases in his 374 at-bats in 2026 before injuring his hamstring.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com