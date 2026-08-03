Reds Promote Top Outfield Prospect Hector Rodriguez After Stellar Triple-A Showing
Hector Rodriguez to the big leagues on Tuesday, according to Francys Romero of Beisbol FR. Rodriguez has put together a dominant season at Triple-A Louisville so far in 2026, hitting .274/.347/.533 with 27 home runs, 69 RBI, 72 runs scored, and six stolen bases across 455 plate appearances. The 22-year-old is considered one of the top prospects in the Reds system and has the potential to be a five-category fantasy contributor. He could also be in line for an everyday role in Cincinnati with Reds first baseman/outfielder Spencer Steer (wrist) currently on the injured list due to a wrist injury. In any league where he remains available, Rodriguez profiles as a high-upside waiver wire target.
Source: Beisbol FR - Francys Romero
Source: Beisbol FR - Francys Romero