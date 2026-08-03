Yankees Land Outfielder Heliot Ramos From the Giants at the Deadline
Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants on Monday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. It's unclear at this time what the Yankees sent to the Giants in exchange. Ramos will bring a much-needed right-handed bat to the Yankees outfield with all of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton still sidelined with injuries. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican outfielder doesn't exactly bring a strong glove with him to the Bronx, though, and he has hit just .264/.304/.424 with a .728 OPS, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored, and three stolen bases across his 288 at-bats with the Giants this year. Although only two of his nine home runs in 2026 have come against left-handers, he's killed them otherwise, going 19-for-65 (.292) against them with an .835 OPS in 36 games. Another plus for the Yanks is that Ramos is now under team control through the 2029 season. Ramos might not see as much playing time against right-handed pitchers, but he could be more efficient in more of a platoon role against lefties in the Bronx.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan