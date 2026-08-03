Astros Bring in Outfielder Daulton Varsho in Trade With Toronto
Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Athletic's Mitch Bannon reports that the Astros sent right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (foot) to the Blue Jays in return for Varsho. The 30-year-old Varsho has been a disappointment at the plate this year in Toronto, but he will immediately bolster the Astros' defense in the outfield. In 333 at-bats in 2026 in his seventh year in the majors (fourth with the Blue Jays), Varsho hit a very mediocre .243/.307/.375 with a .682 OPS, seven home runs, 26 RBI, 39 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 99 games across 365 plate appearances. He will be set to reach free agency at the end of the 2026 season, so he might turn out to be just a rental for Houston's playoff run. The former second-rounder by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee really struggled in July, going 17-for-83 (.205) with a .482 OPS, zero homers, three doubles, four RBI, eight runs scored, two steals, four walks, and 10 strikeouts in 24 games. Houston will be hoping that Varsho can be better than that at the plate going forward.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan