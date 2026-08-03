Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
Lonnie Walker IV and the club have agreed to part ways, with Partizan Belgrade among the leading candidates to sign him, according to Tomer Givati, via Sportando. Dubai Basketball has also entered the race, while Real Madrid stepped away after deciding not to wait for Walker's Maccabi exit. Walker, 27, remains under contract but is expected to leave in the coming weeks after averaging 15.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in EuroLeague play. The former No. 18 pick had an NBA out in his Maccabi deal through July 15, but with no stateside move materializing, Europe now looks like the more likely path. He remains off NBA fantasy boards unless an unexpected return surfaces.
Source: Tomer Givati
Source: Tomer Givati