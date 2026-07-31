Shohei Ohtani to be Back in the Leadoff Spot on Friday
Shohei Ohtani (knee) will be back in the leadoff spot for the Dodgers for Friday's series opener against the visiting Boston Red Sox and left-hander Ranger Suarez, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The Dodgers held Ohtani out of Thursday's win over the Seattle Mariners as a precaution due to more soreness in his nagging left knee, which has kept him from starting as a pitcher since July 3. The two-way superstar and four-time MVP is expected to continue serving as the team's DH, although there's no timetable for his return to the mound. The 32-year-old Japanese sensation is a must-start in all fantasy lineups when he's active as a hitter and pitcher, and he'll be back in action as the DH on Friday. Although Ohtani hasn't attempted a stolen base in July, he's still hitting a decent .265 (22-for-83) with an .844 OPS, five home runs, six doubles, 15 RBI, and eight runs scored in 21 games and 92 plate appearances during the month.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya