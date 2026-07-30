Kyle Harrison Throws 5 2/3 Scoreless Innings in Rehab Outing
Kyle Harrison (forearm) took the mound for a rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Thursday. The southpaw looked stellar as he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out five batters. Harrison is working his way back from a left forearm issue that has sidelined him since July 11. He looked stellar during his outing, so Harrison might be activated from the Injured List after only one rehab start. Harrison has been excellent this season and deserves to be rostered in most fantasy formats. Fantasy managers should stay tuned to see if Harrison needs another rehab start or makes his next outing with Milwaukee.
Source: milb.com
Source: milb.com