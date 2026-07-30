👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Jonathan Loaisiga Enters the Deep-League Saves Mix

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Jul 30, 2026, 2:06 PM ET

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga has a path to save chances after manager Torey Lovullo removed Paul Sewald from the closer role. Arizona will play matchups rather than name one replacement, and Brandyn Garcia handled the ninth inning Wednesday before Lovullo confirmed the committee. Juan Morillo and Kevin Ginkel also remain part of a crowded late-inning picture. Loaisiga owns a 2.57 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 31 strikeouts and one save through 42 innings, but he has allowed three earned runs over his last two appearances. The strong ratios give him some value while the role develops, though the modest strikeout total keeps him dependent on saves and holds. Loaisiga is not included in RotoBaller's July 30 waiver rankings, so he remains a speculative addition rather than a priority pickup. He is worth considering in 15-team and NL-only leagues, while managers in 12-team formats should monitor Arizona's next few save chances.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chris Brazzell II

to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Baker Mayfield

Feels "Disrespected" by Buccaneers
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
NBA

Jacob Toppin Signs Three-Year Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv
NBA

Lester Quinones Draws Real Madrid, Partizan Interest
Mac McClung

Could Head to Europe
Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Retires After 10 NBA Seasons
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
Anthony Davis

Nears Wizards Extension Eligibility
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
Logan O'Hoppe

Rangers Acquire Catcher Logan O'Hoppe From the Angels
Kawhi Leonard

Probe Could Stretch Into 2027
NBA

Daniel Theis' EuroLeague Future Remains Unclear
NBA

Jalen McDaniels Heads to Kobe Storks
Bennedict Mathurin

Floated in Bulls-Clippers Sign-and-Trade Idea
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Pitch Again This Year, Biceps Issue Downplayed
Byron Buxton

Twins Place Byron Buxton on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Puka Nacua

Likely to be Extended Next Offseason
Ricky Pearsall

Could be Facing Knee Surgery
Casey Schmitt

"More Than Likely" Done for the Season
Vinnie Pasquantino

Heading Back to Injured List With Wrist Soreness
Dak Prescott

Opens 11th Cowboys Camp on 33rd Birthday
Paul Sewald

Out of the Closer's Role in Arizona
Daniel Jones

Takes All First-Team Reps on Day 1 of Colts Training Camp
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
Bo Nix

a Full Participant in Training Camp
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
Cam Skattebo

is "Good to Go" for Training Camp
Chris Brazzell II

Suffers LCL Tear, Expected to Miss Up to Eight Weeks
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Ricky Pearsall

Out in Training Camp With Knee Swelling
Jeremiyah Love

to be Eased in as a Rookie
Harold Fannin Jr.

to be "Full-Go" Despite Having Groin Surgery
Jonathan Taylor

Not Holding in at Training Camp
Shohei Ohtani

Also Dealing With Lingering Biceps Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Taking Early Lead in Jaguars Backfield
Alvin Kamara

Travis Etienne Jr. Splitting First-Team Reps
Chris Brazzell II

Carted Off on Wednesday With Leg Injury
Patrick Mahomes

Taking Part in 11-on-11 Drills
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Jahmyr Gibbs

Considering a Hold-In?
Bucky Irving

a Full-Go to Open Training Camp
Bijan Robinson

Holding in at Training Camp?
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
Alec Pierce

Some Uncertainty for Alec Pierce's Week 1 Availability
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Jalen Smith

Emerges as Lakers Center-Depth Target
Zach LaVine

Could Seek Midseason Buyout
Klay Thompson

Surfaces in Heat-Mavericks Trade Framework
Peyton Watson

Bucks, Nuggets Discuss Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade
Los Angeles Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Lakers Sign-and-Trade Push
NBA

Russell Westbrook Draws EuroLeague Interest
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Leaves Tuesday's Game With Hamstring Tightness
Byron Buxton

Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Hip Soreness
Washington Wizards

Wizards Showing Interest in DeMar DeRozan
Christian Koloko

Inks Deal With Pelicans
Johni Broome

Gets Traded to Clippers
Draymond Green

Staying in Golden State
Casey Schmitt

Placed on Injured List With Meniscus Tear
Curtis Mead

Heads to Injured List With Fractured Wrist
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
Shea Langeliers

Undergoes Meniscectomy, Not Officially Ruled Out for the Year
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Freddy Peralta

Zach Neto, Freddy Peralta Drawing Trade Interest From Rays
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
MLB

Braves-Mets Game Postponed on Tuesday
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stevens Waived by Kings
Jalen Duren

Faces Pistons Contract Standoff
MLB

Reds-Guardians Game Postponed on Monday
Cody Bellinger

Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players