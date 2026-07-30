Jonathan Loaisiga Enters the Deep-League Saves Mix
Jonathan Loaisiga has a path to save chances after manager Torey Lovullo removed Paul Sewald from the closer role. Arizona will play matchups rather than name one replacement, and Brandyn Garcia handled the ninth inning Wednesday before Lovullo confirmed the committee. Juan Morillo and Kevin Ginkel also remain part of a crowded late-inning picture. Loaisiga owns a 2.57 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 31 strikeouts and one save through 42 innings, but he has allowed three earned runs over his last two appearances. The strong ratios give him some value while the role develops, though the modest strikeout total keeps him dependent on saves and holds. Loaisiga is not included in RotoBaller's July 30 waiver rankings, so he remains a speculative addition rather than a priority pickup. He is worth considering in 15-team and NL-only leagues, while managers in 12-team formats should monitor Arizona's next few save chances.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller