Brewers Targeting Mason Miller at the Trade Deadline?
Mason Miller to their already potent bullpen, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Miller has been the best closer in baseball so far this season, recording a 0.79 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 85 strikeouts and 28 saves across 45 2/3 innings (44 games). The 27-year-old is averaging 101.3 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out a ridiculous 49.4% of the batters he's faced in 2026. Milwaukee has gotten solid work in the ninth inning from right-hander Trevor Megill, who has recorded a 2.97 ERA and 17 saves across 39 1/3 innings. However, adding Miller would clearly heighten what is already one of the team's strengths. Fantasy managers should be aware that if Miller is moved to Milwaukee or elsewhere, he could push an incumbent closer like Megill out of the ninth inning.
Source: ESPN - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN - Jeff Passan