Rainiel Rodriguez Defying Youth With Production at Double-A
Rainiel Rodriguez had another multi-hit game on Wednesday night and is hitting .303 in Double-A Springfield during July. In 76 July at-bats, Rodriguez has five homers and 13 RBI with 10 runs scored while hitting north of .300. At 19 years old, the right-handed-hitting catcher is the top prospect in the Cardinals' system, making him enticing as a stash candidate even for this year. However, St. Louis is loaded at catcher at the big league level with Ivan Herrera, Jimmy Crooks, and Pedro Pages. Being that Rodriguez is just 19 years old, the Cardinals could choose to wait on a big-league debut for him, especially with the vast experience they already have in St. Louis at the position. Rodriguez looks like a dynamite dynasty league option, but in a redraft league it might be wise to regroup at the position next season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball