Justin Gonzales Homers in Three Straight Games at High-A
Justin Gonzales stayed hot with a homer in his third straight contest on Wednesday night at High-A Greenville. Gonzales brought his season total with Greenville to 15 homers and 43 RBI with 56 runs and eight stolen bases while hitting .263. The 19-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder has left a nice mark at High-A Greenville, producing at a high rate. He is the No. 3 overall prospect in the Red Sox' system and boasts a 55-grade hit tool with 55-grade power. From the Dominican Republic, Gonzales has adjusted nicely to minor league baseball so far. He will need to continue that progression through the upper level of the minors before he debuts for Boston. At age 19, he will likely need a few more years of development before making a debut at Fenway Park.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball