Tyler Wells the Closer to Roster in Baltimore
Tyler Wells appears to be the closer to roster in fantasy baseball leagues with Ryan Helsley (elbow) still on the injured list, and Wells is only rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues. The 31-year-old veteran and former starting pitcher is 2-2 on the year with a 2.72 ERA (3.43 FIP), 0.98 WHIP, three saves, 53 strikeouts, and only 13 walks in 53 relief innings for the O's. Veteran right-hander Andrew Kittredge has Baltimore's most recent save (on Wednesday), but he also has two losses within the last week and has not been as sharp as Wells. Wells' last save came on July 17 against the Houston Astros, but all three of his saves this year have come in July, a month in which he has allowed just two earned runs with four walks, 13 strikeouts, and a win in 13 appearances out of the bullpen. He's never been a dominant pitcher in terms of strikeouts, but his control is solid, and he does have a 25.5% strikeout rate in 2026, which is his highest mark since his rookie campaign in 2021. Fantasy managers searching for saves should consider Wells.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference