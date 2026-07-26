Chase Briscoe Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying

Jul 26, 2026, 1:30 PM ET
Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing will start in the 11th position for this week's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Brickyard 400. This marks the second time in Briscoe's Cup career that he will start outside of the top 10 at the Brickyard. In two previous races at Indy, Briscoe's best finish is 18th, but he did lead 32 laps in last year's race at the site. Through 21 Cup races completed so far this year, Briscoe has one win, 10 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.6. In practice for this week's race, Briscoe ranked 25th in five consecutive lap averages and 19th in 10 consecutive lap averages. Briscoe does not have a lot of experience at Indianapolis, but is aligned with one of the top teams in the sport. Fantasy players could consider Briscoe a playable option based on equipment, but there are more alternatives around his price range with more upside or better dominator potential.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com