Edwin Diaz to be Activated on Wednesday
Edwin Diaz (elbow) is expected to be activated from the Injured List on Wednesday, according to David Vassegh. He'll make one final rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Diaz is finally ready to return after being sidelined since April 20 due to right elbow surgery. The expectation is that Diaz will take over the closer role once he's back in the Dodgers' bullpen. Tanner Scott should have a few more days in the closer role before Diaz returns. The 32-year-old should be rostered in basically all fantasy formats.
Source: David Vassegh
Source: David Vassegh