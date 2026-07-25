Hagen Smith Working his Way Back From Injury
Hagen Smith has made two outings since returning from the injured list at Triple-A Charlotte. In those two outings, the left-hander has lasted one and two innings, respectively, as he makes his way back from a left-shoulder impingement. Smith gave up just one earned run in his last two appearances combined. He walked three batters in his first time back out since his injury and lasted just one inning. Control has been an issue for Smith despite his good numbers overall this season. In 55 innings this season, Smith has 82 strikeouts. He only has a 1-6 record this season with a 4.58 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. Smith is the No. 2 overall prospect for the White Sox and has two 60-grade pitches in his fastball and slider. If Smith can work his way back from his shoulder injury, he would be a welcome addition to the White Sox roster down the stretch
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball