Michael Soroka to Throw Simulated Game on Saturday
Michael Soroka (glute) will throw a simulated game, consisting of two innings or 35 pitches, on Saturday, July 25, according to MLB.com. Soroka has been on the 15-day injured list since June 20 due to a left-glute strain, but he's making progress and could be ready to rejoin Arizona's starting rotation in either late July or early August. The 28-year-old is expected to need at least one minor-league rehab start before coming off the IL, though, so an early August return is more realistic. The former 28th overall pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 has had a resurgent season in 2026, his seventh in the big leagues and first in Arizona, going 8-3 for the Snakes with a career-best 3.07 ERA (2.93 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 79 strikeouts and 17 walks in 82 innings across his 15 starts. Soroka's 23.7% strikeout rate is nothing to write home about, but he's also sporting a career-low 5.1% walk rate and is inducing a lot of weak contact with a 34.1% hard-hit rate. When he returns from the IL, he could continue to be a strong streaming option in fantasy baseball leagues. Soroka is currently rostered in 67% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com