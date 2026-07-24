Kaelen Culpepper Returns off Injured List, Offers Sneaky Stash Value
Kaelen Culpepper (hip) was activated off the minor-league Injured List on Friday. Culpepper is finally back in the mix after missing most of the last six weeks due to glute and hip issues. When healthy, Culpepper has been putting together solid numbers in Triple-A St. Paul. Through 63 games, Culpepper is slashing .272/.376/.492 with 14 home runs, 43 RBI, and 15 steals. The 23-year-old is currently ranked second on the Twins' top prospect list behind Walker Jenkins. Given his success this season, Culpepper could be a post-trade deadline call-up for the Twins. He could be someone worth stashing in deep leagues ahead of the August trade deadline.
Source: Aaron Gleeman
Source: Aaron Gleeman