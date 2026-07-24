Tyler Glasnow Facing Hitters on Friday
Tyler Glasnow (back) is scheduled to face live hitters on Friday, manager Dave Roberts told The California Post's Jack Harris. Glasnow is finally making progress with a back injury that has sidelined him since May. Friday is the first time that he will face live hitters since he landed on the injured list due to lower-back spasms. The Dodgers have since moved the 32-year-old veteran to the 60-day injured list, and he still has some boxes to check before he's cleared to go on what could be a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment. In a best-case scenario, Glasnow might not be back in L.A.'s starting rotation until mid-to-late August. Remember, the Dodgers are in no rush to bring any of their big stars back from injury because of their giant lead in the National League West. Their main priority is having players like Glasnow back for another postseason run in October. The former fifth-rounder by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 is still worth stashing in all fantasy leagues for his strikeout upside when healthy, though. Before his back injury, Glasnow was 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings across just seven starts.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris