July 22, 2026

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the 3M Open (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 3M Open. I'll be providing DFS picks and analysis to help you set those winning DraftKings lineups as the PGA Tour returns to the United States after two weeks abroad.

The 3M Open has been a regular staple on the summer calendar since it began in 2019, and it should provide players a nice re-entry after playing a couple of weeks of grueling links golf in Scotland and England. TPC Twin Cities has hosted this event throughout its history and usually gives up plenty of birdies and low scores. It does have some danger, though, with plenty of water in play and thick rough, so it also has a high rate of double-bogey or worse. While Kurt Kitayama is back to defend his title from last year, Scottie Scheffler is definitely the biggest name in the field and the heavy favorite. He'll be making his tournament debut, but should he be in your lineups?

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the history of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. In this post, I'll break down six of my top DFS fantasy golf plays coming into the week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Scottie Scheffler ($14.4K)

The big question for DFS lineups this week is whether you can afford to build around Scheffler's massive salary or if you can afford to leave him out of your lineup since there is so much of a chance that he'll win the tournament. Since he'll bring so much win equity and there are great value plays (highlighted below), my tendency is to include him in most of my lineups in this event.

He did miss the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open two weeks ago but bounced back with a T5 at The Open Championship.

Scheffler gets another. A remarkable 17th hole for the Champion Golfer ends with a birdie and puts him just one back. pic.twitter.com/IfV9sPttu3 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2026

Scheffler leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach, Total Strokes Gained, and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over the last six months. He also ranked second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over that span, which is another key metric to monitor this week based on how long and demanding the course is off the tee.

He hasn't won since January, when he triumphed at The American Express in his first tournament of 2026. Since then, he hasn't won, but he has finished in the top five an incredible nine times. He has four runner-up finishes over that stretch and hasn't finished outside the top 25 except for that missed cut in Scotland.

If he is at his best, he's definitely the class of this field, and he has proved that he can run away with wins in fields like this. Especially for cash games, he's in the right place to start in your lineup, as long as you can find value.

Pierceson Coody ($9.1K)

If you pass on Scheffler, Pierceson Coody is a great option from just over $9K who brings plenty of upside and can anchor GPP lineups or balanced cash-game approaches. Coody's driver-forward game makes him a good course fit at TPC Twin Cities, and the 26-year-old has seemed on the verge of a potential breakthrough win.

Coody spent last year on the Korn Ferry Tour but has looked very strong in his return to full-time membership on the PGA Tour, posting 10 top-25 finishes and two top-10 finishes in his 21 events. He finished runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines early in the season and has made the cut in five of his last seven events, including a T28 last week at The Open Championship.

Coody ranks 11th in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 10th in Total Strokes Gained over the last six months. He had gained strokes off the tee in 11 straight events until losing strokes in that category last week at The Open but compensating with an excellent short game and putting.

If his driver gets back in gear at TPC Twin Cities, Coody could be in the mix for his first PGA Tour victory. Last year, he finished T3 at the 3M Open, and his course fit gives him lots of upside at this price this week.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Max Homa ($8.6K)

After a prolonged down stretch, Homa has started to gather some momentum for a career resurgence. The 35-year-old claimed six PGA Tour wins earlier in his career, but hasn't won since 2023 and has tumbled down the Official World Golf Rankings from fifth all the way down to 163rd before turning things back around.

Homa has made the cut in nine of his last 10 tournaments, dating back to a top 10 at The Masters. He made the cut and finished T28 at The Open last week. He finished T2 at the John Deere Classic a few weeks ago, just one stroke behind winner Chris Gotterup after a red-hot final round.

Like that track at TPC Deere Run, this week's course should offer plenty of birdie chances for Homa, who has proved he can go low and contend in any field when he's at his best. He ranks in the top 20 in the field in Total Strokes Gained over the last three months, with driving and putting as his two strongest categories.

Homa finished T3 at the 3M Open in 2020 and T39 when he returned to the event last year. While it may be too early to call it a comeback, he's definitely trending in the right direction and brings a high ceiling as he returns to Minnesota.

Mac Meissner ($8.1K)

While he hasn't had the history of winning on the PGA Tour that Max Homa has, Mac Meissner has shown a very good upside and makes a solid pick in the low $8K range with good form and a solid course history.

Over the last three months, Meissner ranks seventh in the field in Total Strokes Gained, 15th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting. He also ranks in the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.

Even though he isn't an extremely long driver, he has still posted solid finishes at this course each of the last two years, finishing T59 in 2024 and T14 last year.

He has made the cut in nine of his last 10 PGA Tour events with four top-10 finishes at the Zurich Classic, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, the Charles Schwab Challenge, and the John Deere Classic.

OH HELLO 👋 Unbelievable EAGLE for Mac Meissner, vaulting one back the lead at Myrtle Beach 🚨 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/saAvidyRAg — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 9, 2026

While he is still searching for his first PGA Tour win, the 27-year-old has shown a well-balanced game and has been consistent enough to be a strong option for fantasy lineups this week in the Twin Cities.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Casey Jarvis ($7.3K)

Jarvis has spent most of this season on the DP World Tour, but he'll tee it up in Minnesota this week after earning his way into the field with a top-10 last week at The Open Championship. The 22-year-old South African appears to be well on his way to earning a full-time PGA Tour card for next season since he is currently fourth in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Last week at Royal Birkdale, Jarvis opened with a 73 but then posted 67-68-66 to climb all the way to a T6. He won back-to-back weeks on the DP World Tour, claiming the Magical Kenya Open and the Investec South African Open Championship earlier this season.

Casey Jarvis booked his place at Royal Birkdale for his Open debut after winning his national open in South Africa 🙌#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/SoQydVrTe9 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 14, 2026

He added six top-25 finishes since then as well, with a T20 at the Zurich Classic and a T38 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in his two visits to the PGA Tour. He also played in the Masters (MC) and the PGA Championship (T65) before posting a T21 at the Scottish Open and a T6 at The Open Championship.

Statistically, Jarvis is typically strong off the tee and on approach, while he still needs to work on his game around the green. Last week, though, he gained strokes across all major categories. If he can carry over that momentum from Royal Birkdale, he could be right in the mix in his debut at TPC Twin Cities.

He's a high-risk play at this price but brings lots of upside at this very low salary. He'll try to be one of the next wave of strong international players who take advantage of a chance to earn their spot on the PGA Tour, and ultimately on the Championship Series in the new competitive structure for 2028. He's a rising star to keep an eye on and get in on early before he has his breakthrough.

Cameron Champ ($6.6K)

This week's field isn't extremely strong at the top, but many excellent value plays are available in the lower levels of the salary structure. To see more options from below $8K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard for some more affordable options that I think have a strong chance of posting good finishes this week.

Champ is one sleeper play who has proved he can contend on this course and has a little bit of momentum with some spike potential. The 31-year-old claimed one of his three career PGA Tour victories on this course in 2021, and he has made the cut in each of his three appearances since then. He was T16 in 2022, T12 in 2024, and T28 in 2025.

His driver-focused game plays well at the track, and he's done a good job on the greens as well, gaining strokes with his flat stick in each of his last four events on this course.

This year, Champ has played mostly on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he has three top-25 finishes. He posted a T6 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in January and a T9 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He's played three events on the PGA Tour over the last month, and after missing the cut at the John Deere Classic, he made the cut at the ISCO Championship and the Corales Puntacana Championship over the last two weeks.

In each of those events, he gained strokes putting and off the tee, so he has enough momentum to look to him as a cheap play who can make the cut this week and return very good value at this bargain salary. Champ is a high-risk play, but his course history makes him an intriguing bargain play with upside at this year's 3M Open.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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