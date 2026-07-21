July 21, 2026

2026 3M Open betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, TPC Twin Cities course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to Blaine, Minnesota, this week for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The tournament features a 144-player field and a traditional 36-hole cut, with players running out of opportunities to secure valuable FedExCup points before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Defending champion Kurt Kitayama returns after capturing his second PGA TOUR victory at this event last season. The field is also headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who will make his first career start at TPC Twin Cities.

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3M Open - Tournament Information

Dates: July 23rd – July 26th, 2026

Location: Blaine, Minnesota, United States

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Course Type: Parkland

Par: 71 (4x 3’s / 11x 4’s / 3x 5’s)

Length: 7,431 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: Bentgrass .100”

Fairways: Bentgrass .300”

Rough: Bluegrass / fescue 4”

Bunkers: 72

Water Hazard(s): 27 (In-Play on 15 Holes)

Average Green Size: 6,500 sq. ft.

Stimpmeter: 12.0 ft.

Purse/ Winner: $8,800,000 /$1,584,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Field: 144 Players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes

Playoff Format: Sudden-death with holes 18, 18, 17, followed by repeated play of hole 18

Course Scoring Average: 2025: 68.84 (-2.16), Rank 41 of 50 2024: 70.39 (-0.61), Difficulty Rank 16 of 51 2023: 69.71 (-1.29), Difficulty Rank 36 of 50

Historic Cut Line: 2025: -5 2024: -2 2023: -4



3M Open - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Arnold Palmer (2000)

Recent Renovations: Steve Wenzloff (2018)

Comparable Courses:

PGA National (The Champion) – Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches – RESULTS

TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) – THE PLAYERS Championship – RESULTS

TPC Louisiana – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – RESULTS

Detroit Golf Club (North Course) – Rocket Classic – RESULTS

TPC River Highlands – Travelers Championship – RESULTS

TPC Deere Run – John Deere Classic – RESULTS

Comparable Location (Blaine, Minnesota):

TPC Deere Run – Silvis, Illinois – John Deere Classic

Designer Link (Arnold Palmer):

Bay Hill Club and Lodge – Arnold Palmer Renovation (2009) – Arnold Palmer Invitational

Designer Link (Steve Wenzloff):

TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) – Pete Dye and Steve Wenzloff Renovation – THE PLAYERS Championship

Comparable Yardage (7,431 Yards):

TPC San Antonio – 7,438 Yards – Valero Texas Open

East Lake Golf Club – 7,440 Yards – TOUR Championship

Comparable Greens (Bentgrass):

Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open

Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament

TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge

TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic

Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial

Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) – A1/A4 bentgrass .110” – ISCO Championship

Yokohama Country Club (West Course) – Bentgrass – Baycurrent Classic

Black Desert Resort – 007XL Bentgrass .120” – Black Desert Championship

Comparable Average Green Size (6,500 sq. ft.):

Grand Reserve Golf Club – 6,500 sq. ft. – Puerto Rico Open

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) – 6,500 sq. ft. – RBC Candaian Open

Yokohama Country Club (West Course) – 6,500 sq. ft. – Baycurrent Classic

3M Open - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Thursday, July 23rd, 2026 ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 4:00 PM Golf Channel – 4:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Round 2: Friday, July 24th, 2026 ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 4:00 PM Golf Channel – 4:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Round 3: Saturday, July 25th, 2026 ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 4: Sunday, July 26th, 2026 ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM



3M Open - Weather

3M Open - Course/Tournament History

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The 3M Open is one of the PGA TOUR's newest events, debuting in 2019 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Prior to joining the PGA TOUR schedule, the tournament was known as the 3M Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit, where it was contested from 1993 through 2018. Its promotion to a full PGA TOUR event brought top-level professional golf back to the Twin Cities for the first time since the 1969 Minnesota Golf Classic.

Despite its relatively short history on TOUR, the 3M Open has quickly become an important stop on the summer schedule. Positioned late in the regular season, it provides players with a valuable opportunity to improve their FedExCup standing and secure a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs.

TPC Twin Cities opened in 2000 and was designed by Arnold Palmer in collaboration with Minnesota native Tom Lehman. The course was originally built to host the PGA TOUR Champions event and was designed with tournament golf in mind, featuring a mix of risk-reward opportunities, generous landing areas, and plenty of water hazards.

Ahead of the tournament's PGA TOUR debut in 2019, architect Steve Wenzloff oversaw a series of renovations to strengthen the layout. The changes included adding length to several holes, repositioning bunkers, and modifying green complexes to provide a more demanding test for the world's best players. Today, TPC Twin Cities remains one of the more entertaining venues on the PGA TOUR schedule, combining birdie opportunities with plenty of danger lurking throughout the round.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location: 2019-Present TPC Twin Cities Blaine, Minnesota, United States

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 2019-Present 3M Open

Course Records:

72-Hole Record: 260 – Lee Hodges (2023)



18-Hole Record: 60 – Adam Svensson (Round 1, 2025), Kurt Kitayama (Round 3, 2025)



3M Open - Course Guide/ Scorecard

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3M Open - Notable Par 3s

TPC Twin Cities’ par 3s range from 177 to 228 yards, with two falling in the 200-225 yard range. Last year, all of the par 3s had a scoring average under par except for Hole No. 13.

Hole 17 | Par 3 | 202 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.979 (Difficulty Rank - 5)

The freshly renovated TOUR tee forces the pros to play over the water on all 4 tournament rounds. Anything short will end up in the water, while any shot that goes long will end up in the bunker or even the grandstands. Hitting the green on the tee shot will give you a good birdie opportunity, as the green is relatively flat and slopes from back to front. The defense of the hole comes from the water and the wind.

3M Open - Notable Par 4s

There are eleven Par 4s at TPC Twin Cities, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 450 yards. No. 10 is the shortest, listed at 379 yards, with the longest being No. 9, playing 502 yards. In terms of scoring average, the toughest par 4 last year at the 3M Open was the 9th hole.

Hole 2 | Par 4 | 468 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.203 (Difficulty Rank - 2)

This watery hole continues to play more difficult for the pros each year, and annually is the most difficult for the membership. Your first option is to lay back to the widest part of the fairway with a utility or 3-wood, leaving a mid-iron shot into a heavily protected green. Playing more aggressively with your tee shot and taking on the water and fairway bunker will leave you with a scoring club in your hand and a chance to make birdie.

Hole 7 | Par 4 | 381 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.873 (Difficulty Rank - 10)

Dubbed “Tom’s Thumb” in reference to PGA TOUR player and course consultant Tom Lehman, the green may be reached with a long and accurate tee shot that carries the lake on the left side and avoids the massive bunkers short and right of the green. A conservative tee shot into the fairway will often render an approach of less than 100 yards to the two-tiered green.

3M Open - Notable Par 5s

There are only three Par 5s on the course: No. 6, No. 12, and No. 18. All three of these holes had a scoring average under par in 2025. Hole No. 12 was the easiest hole on the course last season.

Hole 18 | Par 5 | 596 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.634 (Difficulty Rank - 16)

This hole has consistently played as one of the toughest par-5s on the PGA TOUR schedule since 2019. The prevailing wind will push your tee ball towards the water on the right. Hitting the fairway allows most pros an attempt to go for the green in two. A three-tiered and very shallow green makes it tough to keep the ball on the putting surface. Adding in a forced carry over the pond makes judging the correct distance even tougher. Plenty of birdies are made here, but more 7s & 8s find scorecards than you would think.

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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 2, 7, 17, 18

3M Open - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)

Good Drives Gained %

Driving Accuracy

Par 3 Scoring: 201-225 Yards

Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 401-450 Yards

Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards

Birdies or Better %

Proximity Gained: 175-200 Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

3M Open - The Field

The 2026 3M Open features a 144-player field. Eight of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up this week, headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Defending Champion Kurt Kitayama returns to TPC Twin Cities, aiming to defend his title.

Debutants in the Field (Event):

A.J. Ewart, Aldrich Potgieter, Brian Campbell, Casey Jarvis, Chandler Blanchet, Christo Lamprecht, Davis Chatfield, Jackson Koivun, Jeffrey Kang, Jimmy Stanger, John Parry, John VanDerLaan, Johnny Keefer, Jordan L. Smith, Keita Nakajima, Kensei Hirata, Marcelo Rozo, Michael Brennan, Muzzy Donohue, Pontus Nyholm, Rasmus Højgaard, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Ryder Cowan, Scottie Scheffler, Sihan Sandhu, Stefano Mazzoli, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, and Zachary Bauchou.

Exemptions:

Ryder Cowan : Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted Muzzy Donohue : Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted Sihan Sandhu : Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted Preston Stout: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

Kurt Kitayama – 2025

– 2025 Lee Hodges – 2023

– 2023 Tony Finau – 2022

– 2022 Cameron Champ – 2021

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

Chan Kim WD - Henrik Norlander IN

Eric Cole WD - Charley Hoffman IN

Fabian Gomez OUT - (after reorder processed)

Ryan Brehm OUT - (after reorder processed)

Harry Higgs IN - (moves in via reorder)

Stefano Mazzoli IN - (new member after Puntacana win)

Casey Jarvis IN - (via top 10 finish at The Open)

Will Gordon IN - (via top 10 at Puntacana)

Ryan Fox WD - Fabian Gomez IN

S.Y. Noh WD - Ryan Brehm IN

3M Open - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the 3M Open. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the 3M Open

(Recent -> Past) Scottie Scheffler +265 T4-MC-2-T4-T12 - Kurt Kitayama +2250 T40-T44-T25-T53-T22 WON-T6 Maverick McNealy +2350 MC-T55-T32-T10-T18 MC-T3-T49-T16 Hideki Matsuyama +2800 T14-T14-T65-T43-T13 T30-WD-T7 Tom Kim +2900 MC-WON-T46-3-T15 T28-T26 Keith Mitchell +3200 MC-T51-T22-T4-T29 MC-T46-T5-5-MC

3M Open - Recent Horses for Courses

3M Open 3M Open 3M Open 3M Open 3M Open TPC Twin Cities TPC Twin Cities TPC Twin Cities TPC Twin Cities TPC Twin Cities Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Tony Finau MC 12 7 WON 28 Emiliano Grillo 20 24 10 2 MC Cameron Champ 28 12 - 16 WON Samuel Stevens 2 64 10 - - Kurt Kitayama WON 6 - - - Taylor Moore 14 12 - - -

3M Open - Recent Donkeys for Courses

3M Open 3M Open 3M Open 3M Open 3M Open TPC Twin Cities TPC Twin Cities TPC Twin Cities TPC Twin Cities TPC Twin Cities Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 William Gordon MC MC MC - MC Ben Martin MC - MC MC MC Austin Cook - MC MC MC MC Rafael Campos MC MC - - MC Nick Dunlap MC MC - - - Chandler Phillips MC MC - - - Kristoffer Ventura MC - - - MC Lucas Glover - - MC MC - Davis Thompson MC - MC - - Peter Malnati MC MC MC 11 MC Erik van Rooyen MC MC MC - 58 Lanto Griffin MC 44 MC - MC Harry Higgs 25 - MC MC MC Ryan Brehm MC MC MC 31 51

3M Open - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

2025: Kurt Kitayama (-23) Price: 40-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 23rd 1st 1st 10th 36th

2024: Jhonattan Vegas (-17) Price: 80-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 8th 7th 8th 53rd 9th

2023: Lee Hodges (-24) Price: 90-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 27th 1st 1st 27th 4th

2022: Tony Finau (-17) Price: 14-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 3rd 1st 3rd 2nd 42nd

2021: Cameron Champ (-15) Price: 150-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 39th 27th 19th 48th 1st

3M Open - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: Kurt Kitayama T14 – Baracuda Championship (PGA) T5 – John Deere Classic (PGA) T51 – Rocket Classic (PGA) MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA) T22 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA

2024: Jhonattan Vegas T20 – John Deere Classic (PGA) T25 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) T27 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA) MC – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (PGA) MC – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA)

2023: Lee Hodges MC – The Open Championship (MAJ) T12 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) MC – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) MC – Travelers Championship (PGA) T25 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA

2022: Tony Finau T28 – The Open Championship (MAJ) T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA) MC – U.S. Open (MAJ) 2 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA) T4 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)

2021: Cameron Champ T11 – John Deere Classic (PGA) MC – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) MC – U.S. Open (MAJ) WD – the Memorial Tournament (PGA) MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)



3M Open - Previous Winners’ Finishes at Course

2025: Kurt Kitayama

3M Open TPC Twin Cities 2024 T6

2024: Jhonattan Vegas

3M Open 3M Open TPC Twin Cities TPC Twin Cities 2021 2020 T2 MC

2023: Lee Hodges

3M Open TPC Twin Cities 2022 T16

2022: Tony Finau

3M Open John Deere Classic John Deere Classic TPC Twin Cities TPC Deere Run TPC Deere Run 2021 2020 2019 T28 T3 T23

2021: Cameron Champ

3M Open TPC Twin Cities 2019 MC

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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