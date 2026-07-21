2026 3M Open betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, TPC Twin Cities course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.
The PGA TOUR heads to Blaine, Minnesota, this week for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The tournament features a 144-player field and a traditional 36-hole cut, with players running out of opportunities to secure valuable FedExCup points before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Defending champion Kurt Kitayama returns after capturing his second PGA TOUR victory at this event last season. The field is also headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who will make his first career start at TPC Twin Cities.
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3M Open - Tournament Information
- Dates: July 23rd – July 26th, 2026
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, United States
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Course Type: Parkland
- Par: 71 (4x 3’s / 11x 4’s / 3x 5’s)
- Length: 7,431 yards
- Format: 72-hole stroke play
- Greens: Bentgrass .100”
- Fairways: Bentgrass .300”
- Rough: Bluegrass / fescue 4”
- Bunkers: 72
- Water Hazard(s): 27 (In-Play on 15 Holes)
- Average Green Size: 6,500 sq. ft.
- Stimpmeter: 12.0 ft.
- Purse/ Winner: $8,800,000 /$1,584,000
- FedEx Cup Points: 500
- Field: 144 Players
- Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
- Playoff Format: Sudden-death with holes 18, 18, 17, followed by repeated play of hole 18
- Course Scoring Average:
- 2025: 68.84 (-2.16), Rank 41 of 50
- 2024: 70.39 (-0.61), Difficulty Rank 16 of 51
- 2023: 69.71 (-1.29), Difficulty Rank 36 of 50
- Historic Cut Line:
- 2025: -5
- 2024: -2
- 2023: -4
3M Open - Course Information
Course Architect:
Comparable Courses:
- PGA National (The Champion) – Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches – RESULTS
- TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) – THE PLAYERS Championship – RESULTS
- TPC Louisiana – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – RESULTS
- Detroit Golf Club (North Course) – Rocket Classic – RESULTS
- TPC River Highlands – Travelers Championship – RESULTS
- TPC Deere Run – John Deere Classic – RESULTS
Comparable Location (Blaine, Minnesota):
- TPC Deere Run – Silvis, Illinois – John Deere Classic
Designer Link (Arnold Palmer):
- Bay Hill Club and Lodge – Arnold Palmer Renovation (2009) – Arnold Palmer Invitational
Designer Link (Steve Wenzloff):
- TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) – Pete Dye and Steve Wenzloff Renovation – THE PLAYERS Championship
Comparable Yardage (7,431 Yards):
Comparable Greens (Bentgrass):
- Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open
- Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament
- TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge
- TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic
- Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial
- Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) – A1/A4 bentgrass .110” – ISCO Championship
- Yokohama Country Club (West Course) – Bentgrass – Baycurrent Classic
- Black Desert Resort – 007XL Bentgrass .120” – Black Desert Championship
Comparable Average Green Size (6,500 sq. ft.):
3M Open - TV Information (ET)
3M Open - Weather
3M Open - Course/Tournament History
The 3M Open is one of the PGA TOUR's newest events, debuting in 2019 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Prior to joining the PGA TOUR schedule, the tournament was known as the 3M Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit, where it was contested from 1993 through 2018. Its promotion to a full PGA TOUR event brought top-level professional golf back to the Twin Cities for the first time since the 1969 Minnesota Golf Classic.
Despite its relatively short history on TOUR, the 3M Open has quickly become an important stop on the summer schedule. Positioned late in the regular season, it provides players with a valuable opportunity to improve their FedExCup standing and secure a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs.
TPC Twin Cities opened in 2000 and was designed by Arnold Palmer in collaboration with Minnesota native Tom Lehman. The course was originally built to host the PGA TOUR Champions event and was designed with tournament golf in mind, featuring a mix of risk-reward opportunities, generous landing areas, and plenty of water hazards.
Ahead of the tournament's PGA TOUR debut in 2019, architect Steve Wenzloff oversaw a series of renovations to strengthen the layout. The changes included adding length to several holes, repositioning bunkers, and modifying green complexes to provide a more demanding test for the world's best players. Today, TPC Twin Cities remains one of the more entertaining venues on the PGA TOUR schedule, combining birdie opportunities with plenty of danger lurking throughout the round.
Previous Tournament Venues:
|Duration:
|Course:
|Location:
|2019-Present
|TPC Twin Cities
|Blaine, Minnesota, United States
Previous Tournament Names:
|Duration:
|Tournament Name:
|2019-Present
|3M Open
Course Records:
- 72-Hole Record:
- 260 – Lee Hodges (2023)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 60 – Adam Svensson (Round 1, 2025), Kurt Kitayama (Round 3, 2025)
3M Open - Course Guide/ Scorecard
3M Open - Notable Par 3s
TPC Twin Cities’ par 3s range from 177 to 228 yards, with two falling in the 200-225 yard range. Last year, all of the par 3s had a scoring average under par except for Hole No. 13.
Hole 17 | Par 3 | 202 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.979 (Difficulty Rank - 5)
The freshly renovated TOUR tee forces the pros to play over the water on all 4 tournament rounds. Anything short will end up in the water, while any shot that goes long will end up in the bunker or even the grandstands. Hitting the green on the tee shot will give you a good birdie opportunity, as the green is relatively flat and slopes from back to front. The defense of the hole comes from the water and the wind.
3M Open - Notable Par 4s
There are eleven Par 4s at TPC Twin Cities, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 450 yards. No. 10 is the shortest, listed at 379 yards, with the longest being No. 9, playing 502 yards. In terms of scoring average, the toughest par 4 last year at the 3M Open was the 9th hole.
Hole 2 | Par 4 | 468 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.203 (Difficulty Rank - 2)
This watery hole continues to play more difficult for the pros each year, and annually is the most difficult for the membership. Your first option is to lay back to the widest part of the fairway with a utility or 3-wood, leaving a mid-iron shot into a heavily protected green. Playing more aggressively with your tee shot and taking on the water and fairway bunker will leave you with a scoring club in your hand and a chance to make birdie.
Hole 7 | Par 4 | 381 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.873 (Difficulty Rank - 10)
Dubbed “Tom’s Thumb” in reference to PGA TOUR player and course consultant Tom Lehman, the green may be reached with a long and accurate tee shot that carries the lake on the left side and avoids the massive bunkers short and right of the green. A conservative tee shot into the fairway will often render an approach of less than 100 yards to the two-tiered green.
3M Open - Notable Par 5s
There are only three Par 5s on the course: No. 6, No. 12, and No. 18. All three of these holes had a scoring average under par in 2025. Hole No. 12 was the easiest hole on the course last season.
Hole 18 | Par 5 | 596 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.634 (Difficulty Rank - 16)
This hole has consistently played as one of the toughest par-5s on the PGA TOUR schedule since 2019. The prevailing wind will push your tee ball towards the water on the right. Hitting the fairway allows most pros an attempt to go for the green in two. A three-tiered and very shallow green makes it tough to keep the ball on the putting surface. Adding in a forced carry over the pond makes judging the correct distance even tougher. Plenty of birdies are made here, but more 7s & 8s find scorecards than you would think.
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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 2, 7, 17, 18
3M Open - Key Statistics
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
Strokes Gained: Approach
Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)
Good Drives Gained %
Driving Accuracy
Par 3 Scoring: 201-225 Yards
Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 401-450 Yards
Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards
Birdies or Better %
Proximity Gained: 175-200 Yards
Comparable Courses and Event History
3M Open - The Field
The 2026 3M Open features a 144-player field. Eight of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up this week, headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Defending Champion Kurt Kitayama returns to TPC Twin Cities, aiming to defend his title.
Debutants in the Field (Event):
Exemptions:
- Ryder Cowan: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Muzzy Donohue: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Sihan Sandhu: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Preston Stout: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted
Previous Winners in the Field (Event):
- Kurt Kitayama – 2025
- Lee Hodges – 2023
- Tony Finau – 2022
- Cameron Champ – 2021
Notable Withdraws/ Changes:
- Chan Kim WD - Henrik Norlander IN
- Eric Cole WD - Charley Hoffman IN
- Fabian Gomez OUT - (after reorder processed)
- Ryan Brehm OUT - (after reorder processed)
- Harry Higgs IN - (moves in via reorder)
- Stefano Mazzoli IN - (new member after Puntacana win)
- Casey Jarvis IN - (via top 10 finish at The Open)
- Will Gordon IN - (via top 10 at Puntacana)
- Ryan Fox WD - Fabian Gomez IN
- S.Y. Noh WD - Ryan Brehm IN
3M Open - The Odds
Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the 3M Open. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR
(Recent -> Past)
|Last 5 Finishes at the 3M Open
(Recent -> Past)
|Scottie Scheffler
|+265
|T4-MC-2-T4-T12
|-
|Kurt Kitayama
|+2250
|T40-T44-T25-T53-T22
|WON-T6
|Maverick McNealy
|+2350
|MC-T55-T32-T10-T18
|MC-T3-T49-T16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2800
|T14-T14-T65-T43-T13
|T30-WD-T7
|Tom Kim
|+2900
|MC-WON-T46-3-T15
|T28-T26
|Keith Mitchell
|+3200
|MC-T51-T22-T4-T29
|MC-T46-T5-5-MC
3M Open - Recent Horses for Courses
|3M Open
|3M Open
|3M Open
|3M Open
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Twin Cities
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Tony Finau
|MC
|12
|7
|WON
|28
|Emiliano Grillo
|20
|24
|10
|2
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|28
|12
|-
|16
|WON
|Samuel Stevens
|2
|64
|10
|-
|-
|Kurt Kitayama
|WON
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Moore
|14
|12
|-
|-
|-
3M Open - Recent Donkeys for Courses
|3M Open
|3M Open
|3M Open
|3M Open
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Twin Cities
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|William Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|MC
|Ben Martin
|MC
|-
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Austin Cook
|-
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|-
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|-
|Kristoffer Ventura
|MC
|-
|-
|-
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|-
|-
|MC
|MC
|-
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|-
|MC
|-
|-
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|58
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|44
|MC
|-
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|25
|-
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|51
3M Open - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
- 2025: Kurt Kitayama (-23)
- Price: 40-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|23rd
|1st
|1st
|10th
|36th
- 2024: Jhonattan Vegas (-17)
- Price: 80-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|8th
|7th
|8th
|53rd
|9th
- 2023: Lee Hodges (-24)
- Price: 90-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|27th
|1st
|1st
|27th
|4th
- 2022: Tony Finau (-17)
- Price: 14-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|3rd
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
|42nd
- 2021: Cameron Champ (-15)
- Price: 150-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|39th
|27th
|19th
|48th
|1st
3M Open - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
- 2025: Kurt Kitayama
- T14 – Baracuda Championship (PGA)
- T5 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- T51 – Rocket Classic (PGA)
- MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- T22 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA
- 2024: Jhonattan Vegas
- T20 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- T25 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- T27 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- MC – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (PGA)
- MC – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA)
- 2023: Lee Hodges
- MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T12 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
- MC – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- MC – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- T25 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA
- 2022: Tony Finau
- T28 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- MC – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- 2 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- T4 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
- 2021: Cameron Champ
- T11 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- MC – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- MC – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- WD – the Memorial Tournament (PGA)
- MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
3M Open - Previous Winners’ Finishes at Course
2025: Kurt Kitayama
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|2024
|T6
2024: Jhonattan Vegas
|3M Open
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Twin Cities
|2021
|2020
|T2
|MC
2023: Lee Hodges
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|2022
|T16
2022: Tony Finau
|3M Open
|John Deere Classic
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Twin Cities
|TPC Deere Run
|TPC Deere Run
|2021
|2020
|2019
|T28
|T3
|T23
2021: Cameron Champ
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|2019
|MC
Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!
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