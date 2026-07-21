👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash (Redraft): Eric Cross' Rookie Rankings for Week 17

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Eric Cross' top 25 fantasy baseball prospects to stash in redraft for Week 17 (2026). His updated MLB rookie rankings for prospect call-ups to make 2026 impacts.

In This Article hide
Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, we're officially entering the stretch run of the MLB season and the fantasy baseball season as well. We only have nine weeks left in the season, so that means around 5-6 weeks before the playoffs for those of you in head-to-head formats.

Every move we make becomes more and more important, so if you're going to stash a prospect, make sure you're in a position to do so. You don't want to burn a valuable bench spot at this point in the season just on the hope of catching lightning in a bottle with a potential top prospect promotion. But if you are in a position where stashing makes sense, there are still a bunch of intriguing names to consider.

These prospect rankings are for 2026 redraft value only. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026 redraft leagues. You can also see our top fantasy baseball dynasty prospects rankings for longer-term outlooks and our 2026 fantasy baseball rankings dashboard for all other league formats.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

My prospect write-ups are below the rankings. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
4 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Zac Veen OF Rockies
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
15 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
16 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
17 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
18 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
19 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
20 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
21 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
24 River Ryan SP Dodgers
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays

 

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

In a perfect world, Walker Jenkins would already be up with the Minnesota Twins and contributing to fantasy teams. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case yet as Jenkins has missed plenty of time as a professional, including some this season. But at the current moment, Jenkins is healthy, hitting well, and knocking on the door to the Majors.

Since returning to Triple-A St. Paul's lineup on June 23, Jenkins has slashed .308/.375/.554 in 17 games with 10 extra-base hits, two home runs, four steals, and nearly as many walks (7) as strikeouts (9). His metrics overall this season in Triple-A have been impressive as well. Jenkins is currently running a 91.2 mph AVG EV, 46.1% hard-hit rate, and an 8.6% barrel rate while making contact at a 93% clip in the zone and 82.5% overall.

Jenkins has the skills to be an impact fantasy outfielder across the board. And assuming he can avoid the IL for the remainder of the season, he should get a chance to showcase those skills in Minnesota at some point this summer.

 

George Lombard, New York Yankees

I'm starting to wonder if we see George Lombard up with the Yankees sooner rather than later. The Yankees lineup has really missed Aaron Judge over the last several weeks, slashing just .209/.264/.370 with a league-worst 74 wRC+ over the last 30 days. When a good team like this is in an offensive funk and has an exciting hitting prospect waiting in Triple-A, oftentimes we'll see that team bring up the prospect to try and provide a spark to the lineup. That might end up being the case here.

I've admittedly been a bit lower than most on Lombard in my overall Top 500 prospect rankings, but I still believe he's a good prospect who could settle in as a useable fantasy shortstop. In 66 games this season, Lombard has racked up 21 doubles, 11 home runs, and 12 steals with a .270/.401/.492 slash line. And in Triple-A, he's recorded a 92.6 mph AVG EV and a 49.6% hard-hit rate with a 104.8 mph 90th percentile EV.

On the other hand, his zone and overall contact rates have been below-average, but Lombard walks at a high clip and has kept his strikeout rate under 20% this season. The longer the Yankees offense struggles, the louder the noise will get surrounding a potential callup for Lombard.

 

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

After a torrid June, Charlie Condon has cooled off a bit here in July. After starting the month with a two-homer game, Condon has gone homerless over his last 10 games while slashing .237/.326/.263 and striking out 14 times over that span. This cold stretch isn't necessarily a detriment to his chances of debuting this season, but given how there's no clear opening for him with the Rockies, Condon is going to need to mash his way into the lineup.

 

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

Another prospect high in these rankings who has been in a funk at the plate lately is Joshua Baez. For the first three and a half weeks of June, Baez was hitting home runs at a historic pace. But over the last three and a half weeks, Baez has struggled to the tune of a .108/.203/.277 slash line in 17 games. Three of his seven hits and two of his three home runs in this span came in one game back on July 2, with Baez going 3/39 in the 10 games since then.

As I mentioned with Condon, Baez was looking like he was simply going to mash his way into the Cardinals lineup and force their hand. But now, it's hard to see a promotion happening until he gets it going again at the plate. But with a player like Baez who has loud tools but some hit tool/approach concerns, these prevalent peaks and valleys will likely always follow him. So just keep that in mind.

 

Lazaro Montes, Seattle Mariners

For those of you hoping for a Lazaro Montes callup this season now that he's in Triple-A, I'm going to toss a bit of cold water on that. While Montes has some of the best raw power in the minor leagues and has shown that during his time in the Mariners' system, his contact and strikeout concerns haven't gone away. In fact, they've only gotten louder. In his first 44 plate appearances in Triple-A, Montes has struck out 38.6% of the time with a 56% zone contact rate and 54.2% overall contact rate. Yikes.

Yes, that's a small sample size, but Montes had a 62% contact rate in Double-A this season and was at 63% overall last season. Even since he advanced to the upper minors last summer, Montes' contact rates have gone from "below-average but fine" to downright concerning. At this point, I don't see Montes getting the call to Seattle this season, and even if he does, his average will likely be too low to warrant going after him in redraft leagues.

 

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/21/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 7/21
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 7/21
Top 10 OF: Rest-Of-Season Projections



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Bo Nix

Expected to be Good to Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Anthony Edwards

Anticipates Growing Pains With New Teammate
Buddy Hield

Reportedly Not Part of Hawks' Plans
Jalen Wilson

Hawks Pick Up Jalen Wilson on Two-Way Contract
Jett Howard

Joins Mavericks on Two-Way Contract
Los Angeles Lakers

Arthur Kaluma Earns Two-Way Deal From Lakers
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
Trey Murphy III

Trade Market Hangs on a Big Domino
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Cut Two-Way Forward Tyler Smith
Indiana Pacers

Pacers Waive Two-Way Guard Taelon Peter
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Lakers Pursuit Stalls as Market Stays Cold
Matisse Thybulle

Signs a One-Year Deal With the Lakers
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
Jordan Walsh

Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Cameron Boozer

Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Lingers on the Market as Teams Wait on LeBron
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
Hugo González

Celtics Happy With Hugo Gonzalez's Offseason Development
Dion Brown

Posts Triple-Double in Summer League Win
Ryan Nembhard

Moves to Atlanta
Zaccharie Risacher

Shipped to Dallas
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Bobby Witt Jr.

Out on Sunday With Back Tightness
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jacob deGrom

Cleared to Start on Monday Against White Sox
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Make his Start on Wednesday
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Otto Lopez

Suffers Finger Injury on Saturday
MLB

Dodgers-Yankees Game Postponed on Saturday
Kyle Bradish

Orioles Agree With Kyle Bradish on Five-Year Extension
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Makai Lemon

"Feeling Great", "100 Percent" Ready for Camp
Isaiah Likely

Showing Strong Connection With New Quarterback
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/21/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 7/21
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 7/21
Top 10 OF: Rest-Of-Season Projections