Projecting Rest of Season Top 10 Outfielders in 2026 Fantasy Baseball: July Update

July 21, 2026

Dan Palyo projects which 10 outfielders will finish the season in the top 10 for the 2026 fantasy baseball season as we head into the second half of baseball season.

The All-Star break is behind us, and most teams have now completed at least two-thirds of their schedule. As far as hitters go, we've seen some huge performances from both James Wood and Yordan Alvarez as they vie for the top overall ranking on the season. Jordan Walker's dream season continues as he won the Home Run Derby and continues to rake, while Pete Crow-Armstrong sets out to prove that last season's second-half swoon was an isolated event.

So who are the top ten outfielders? Which players will drop out of the top ten? Which other players outside that group could be productive enough over the rest of the season to push up into this group?

In my latest reprise of this popular series, I'll take a look at the top ten outfielders for fantasy baseball as of today, July 21, 2026, and make some predictions as to how I see the rankings shaking out by the end of the year.

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Current Top 10 Outfielders for Fantasy Baseball

Here are the top 10 most valuable outfielders in 5x5 roto leagues right now, according to Yahoo's player rankings. All stats were current through Monday, July 20.

The top four outfielders are in a class of their own, and I don't see those four guys falling out of the top five down the stretch. PCA needs to prove that he can do it for a full season, but there's nothing in his stat profile to suggest that he won't continue to produce, and the steals give him such value even if his power numbers do fall off a bit.

Kyle Schwarber Is Crushing Baseballs This Season 💣 .251 AVG • 33 HR • 61 RBI • .923 OPS Every one of his home run contacts only: pic.twitter.com/QkBcx1dxDe — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) July 21, 2026

It's pretty wild that Kyle Schwarber could crack 50 home runs and still finish behind those top four, but his lack of steals and mediocre batting average simply can't keep up with the more balanced profiles of the big four.

Bryan Reynolds refuses to go away and continues to get it done for the Buccos. The emergence of Esmerlyn Valdez has helped provide some lineup protection for him even while Oneil Cruz, Konnor Griffin, and Spencer Horwitz are on the shelf.

I'll admit that I was a bit too low on Andy Pages in my last update. The Dodger youngster continues to produce elite value and should be able to keep it up hitting in the two hole sandwiched between Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. He's also playing some darn good defense.

Andy Pages makes a sliding grab to end the inning 💎#MLBNShowcase | @goodyear pic.twitter.com/3aD0xn8697 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 18, 2026

Welcome to the top ten, Michael Harris! The Atlanta slugger is enjoying a career year and proving that his power numbers (20 HR last year) in 2025 were no fluke. The biggest improvement has been the batting average, which is now sitting at .301 after last night. He hit .249 last year and .264 in 2024, so while his steals are down, he's more than made up for it by hitting for average and power this year.

Michael Harris II ties the game 💸 pic.twitter.com/ClS2uKYbHx — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2026

Byron Buxton made his way back into the lineup last night after missing nine games and went 2-3 at the plate. Can he stay healthy for the stretch run? He's not getting traded anywhere and the Twins have been surging back into playoff contention, but I'd consider shipping him off before your league's deadline if you can find a solid return. I just don't trust his health.

Projected Top 10 Outfielders for Fantasy Baseball

When we factor in the remaining schedule and adjust for some expected regression, we end up with this list - my prediction for which outfielders finish as the top 10 outfielders by the end of the season.

Player Team Projected Rank Current Rank Yordan Alvarez HOU 1 2 James Wood WAS 2 1 Pete Crow-Armstrong CHC 3 4 Jordan Walker STL 4 3 Kyle Schwarber PHI 5 5 Andy Pages LAD 6 7 Fernando Tatis SDP 7 15 Michael Harris II ATL 8 9 Bryan Reynolds PIT 9 6 Juan Soto NYM 10 14

You could argue Alvarez or Wood at the top spot, and I slightly prefer Yordan for the batting average, but you can't lose there. The same goes with PCA vs. Jordan Walker for the third spot, the debate is academic at this point.

I realize it's pretty boring to project most of the top ten to remain the same, but I can't drop many of these guys out in good conscience either. I'm okay clearing off Byron Buxton (injury risk) and Randy Arozarena (limited power, hasn't stolen a base in over a month) to make room for a few guys who should play their way back into the mix.

Fernando Tatis Jr. took his sweet time getting going this year, but over the last month he's been the 10th-best player in 5x5 formats with a very balanced effort across the board.

.280 AVG, 5 HR, 15 RBI, 17 R, 7 SB

Tatis has been a bit unlucky with the long ball and a victim of having a lackluster lineup behind him, but he's surging right now and could play his way into the mix pretty easily, especially with his base-stealing ability.

Juan Soto is just too good to be held down for that long, even if the team context around him is subpar. He's still the 14th-ranked outfielder right now despite his lackluster run production and on pace for 35 home runs. His floor is so high, though the lack of steals certainly isn't going to help.

Honorable Mentions

Jake McCarthy has been simply awesome for the last month, and if it were not for the buzz of Esmerlyn Valdez's power binge, we'd probably be talking about him more. Check out these ridiculous numbers!

.330 AVG, 5 HR, 27 RBI, 17 R, 6 SB

You'd have to think that a contending team would be interested in acquiring his talents, but there hasn't been much buzz around his name in the rumor mill. A move out of Colorado could hurt his value a bit, but hitting in a better lineup could offset that, too.

Seiya Suzuki is making a strong push lately with six home runs and 19 RBI over the last month after going yard again last night. Riley Greene is right there, too, as he smacked another home run (his second in as many nights) in that same game.

Riley Greene puts the Tigers in front early with 3-run bomb! He's now hit 6 home runs with a 1.176 OPS in his last 15 games 🐅 pic.twitter.com/o3hDLfuNJw — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 21, 2026

Alec Burleson is basically Bryan Reynolds without being a switch hitter and sitting at 12th right now. He's super steady, but probably doesn't have enough power to crack the top ten. His hit tool is incredibly valuable, but he just doesn't steal many bases.

Wilyer Abreu may be finally poised to make good on his preseason hype. He smashed four home runs in his first two games after the break and went 2-4 again last night.

I had him as a 25 or even 30 home run hitter this year coming into the season, and it's still not out of the question for him to get there with a big finish.

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