Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Max Meyer (neck) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to July 19) with a neck strain and recalled right-hander Zach Brzykcy from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Meyer was given extra rest going into last week's All-Star Game after he initially reported some neck pain during his last start on July 7 against the Seattle Mariners. In his first outing of the second half of the season on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, he lasted only three innings and allowed two earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision. It's unclear yet if Meyer will be ready to return to Miami's starting rotation when he's eligible to return on Aug. 4, but regardless, he deserves to be stashed in all fantasy formats in what has been a breakout 2026. The 27-year-old former third overall pick in 2020 out of the University of Minnesota is 9-1 on the season with a 2.68 ERA (3.51 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with a career-high 121 strikeouts and 41 walks in 111 innings across 20 starts. Left-hander Braxton Garrett could come up from Triple-A to take Meyer's rotation spot.
Source: Miami Marlins
Source: Miami Marlins