Mavericks Rebuff Trade Interest in Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade inquiries from multiple teams this summer, but the Mavericks have shown no interest in moving him, Evan Sidery reports. New head coach Dusty May is eager to build the offense around Cooper Flagg and Irving and compete right away next season. The 34-year-old tore his left ACL in March 2025 and missed all of 2025-26, so his return for 2026-27 is the story that matters most for fantasy. If he comes back near his old form, the commitment locks in a high-usage lead guard next to the reigning Rookie of the Year, a strong pairing for his value. The risk is real, though: post-ACL returns at his age can be bumpy, making his health and timeline the swing factor to track.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery