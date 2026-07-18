Nate Ament Fills Stat Sheet in Bucks' Summer League Win
Nate Ament contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in Saturday's win over the 76ers, hitting 5-for-10 from the field with two threes. The rangy forward filled several columns in a quieter scoring night, a week after a 23-point breakout against Charlotte. Milwaukee's second lottery pick has been up and down in Vegas, flashing shot-making and length one game and fading the next. The inconsistency is expected this early, and his development runs on a longer timeline than most in this class. For now, Ament is a developmental hold whose fantasy value rides on turning flashes into steady production.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA