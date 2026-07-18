Meleek Thomas Extends Hot Summer League Run
Meleek Thomas stayed hot with 24 points on 10-for-20 shooting in Friday's 100-91 Summer League win over the Bulls, adding two assists, two rebounds, and one steal over 25 minutes. The Arkansas product has been the story of Cleveland's Vegas trip, leading the Summer League in scoring after a 35-point showing against Miami. He slid to No. 34 on draft night despite first-round buzz, and the summer has played like vindication. The catch for fantasy managers is the depth chart: Thomas sits behind James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, so the production reads as a long-term investment more than a source of rookie-year minutes.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA