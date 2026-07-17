Cedric Coward Rediscovers His Shot in Grizzlies' Win
Cedric Coward found his stroke in Thursday's 96-64 Summer League win over the Hawks, posting 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting with three rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 24 minutes. The 22-year-old hit 2-for-4 from deep after going 3-for-14 from three across his first two Vegas games, and he needed only 24 minutes in a rout Memphis controlled from a 32-2 first quarter. Coward finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting last season, averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while starting 47 of 62 games. A Memphis roster rebuilt around Cameron Boozer and moving on without Ja Morant points him toward a heavier workload, and his fantasy ceiling climbs with it.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA