Bez Mbeng is Back in Action on Wednesday
Bez Mbeng (concussion) is back in the starting five ahead of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Mbeng exited early during Monday's game due to a concussion. He has cleared concussion protocol and is back in action for Wednesday's contest. Through three games in the Summer League, Mbeng is averaging 5.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals across 12.2 minutes per game. The 24-year-old is hopeful to earn a spot as a rotational player this season.
Source: Utah Jazz
Source: Utah Jazz