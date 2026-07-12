Dylan Cease Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease will get the nod as the American League starting pitcher during the upcoming All-Star Game in Philadelphia. This is a well-deserved honor for Cease, who has been outstanding during his first season with the Blue Jays. The right-hander owns a 2.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 148/44 K/BB ratio across 17 starts this season. This will be the first All-Star game of his eight-year career. The Blue Jays currently sit in the cellar of the AL East as we head into the All-Star break. That is no fault of Cease, who has been electric to begin his Blue Jays career.
Source: Keegan Matheson
Source: Keegan Matheson