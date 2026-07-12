Rangers Promote Prospect Emiliano Teodo, a Worthy Waiver Target?
Emiliano Teodo has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. The 25-year-old will make his first trip to the big leagues after posting solid numbers out of the bullpen for Round Rock. He registered a 3.76 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and a 52:35 K/BB ratio across 402. innings in Triple-A this season. The expectation is that he'll begin as a low-leverage middle reliever for the Rangers. Teodo does have the potential to move into a high-leverage or possibly a closer role in the future. He could be worth adding in fantasy formats where holds matter. Otherwise, fantasy managers should keep an eye on him as a potential saves target down the road.
Source: Rangers PR
Source: Rangers PR