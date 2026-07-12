Ryan Helsley Not Dealing With Structural Damage in his Elow
Ryan Helsley (elbow) has inflammation around his UCL, but the ligament isn't torn, manager Craig Albernaz told Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. Helsley will rehab the injury with hopes of returning this year. The Orioles placed the 31-year-old veteran on the 15-day injured list on July 3 due to right-elbow discomfort. It's great news that Helsley should return this season, but it's unclear when that might be. We should know more on Helsley's potential return once he resumes a throwing program. In the meantime, it'll likely continue to be a closer-by-committee situation in Baltimore that includes Tyler Wells, Rico Garcia, and Andrew Kittredge appearing in the ninth inning to close out games for the O's. Of the three, Garcia is the most rostered (23% of Yahoo leagues), although he hasn't recorded a save since June 2. Helsley is currently rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues while he recovers from his second elbow injury of 2026. The two-time All-Star has only thrown 15 1/3 innings in 2026 in his first year with the team, going 0-4 with a 4.11 ERA (4.66 FIP), 1.43 WHIP, eight saves, and a 21:9 K:BB in his 17 relief appearances.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich