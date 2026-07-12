Brewers Transfer Brandon Woodruff to 60-Day Injured List
Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list. Woodruff has been dealing with right-shoulder issues for a while now, and the 33-year-old was placed on the 15-day IL last weekend after he was diagnosed with an injury to his right anterior shoulder capsule. It's more bad news for a veteran hurler who already missed the entire 2024 season following right-shoulder surgery late in 2023. Woodruff had a nice 2.98 ERA (3.19 FIP) and 0.84 WHIP in his nine starts for the Brewers this year before landing on the IL, and despite a drop in velocity, he was sporting a 27% strikeout rate and 5.7% walk rate in his 45 1/3 innings pitched. However, he's made just 21 starts for the Brew Crew since the start of last year, and the Brewers might just be hoping to have him healthy for a playoff run this fall. Fantasy managers holding Woodruff shouldn't expect him to return to Milwaukee's starting rotation until September in a best-case scenario.
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Source: Milwaukee Brewers