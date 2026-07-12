JT Brubaker Called On by Giants for Two-Inning Save, Worth an Add in Deeper Leagues?
JT Brubaker handled the final two innings of Saturday's 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, picking up the first save of his career. Kyle Karros homered off him in the eighth, but that was the only baserunner Brubaker allowed. He struck out two and did not walk anyone. His 2.87 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 47 innings look useful, but the 33:20 K:BB shows why fantasy managers should be careful. Brubaker got the call after Caleb Kilian blew Friday's save and had worked on back-to-back days. Kilian still sits atop the Giants' depth chart, with Erik Miller and Dylan Smith ahead of Brubaker, and RotoBaller called Saturday's save a likely one-off. Brubaker is rostered in roughly 0% of leagues, but that does not make him an automatic deep-league add. He is worth monitoring in NL-only formats, not rostering in standard mixed leagues, unless another late chance comes his way.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller