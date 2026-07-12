Cameron Flukey Falls to Tigers With 22nd Overall Selection in MLB Draft

Jul 12, 2026, 12:47 AM ET

The Detroit Tigers selected Coastal Carolina right-hander Cameron Flukey with the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday, per MLB.com. Flukey came into this year's draft ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect, so he fell a bit in the first round. The 21-year-old missed a few months earlier this year with the Chanticleers due to a stress reaction in his rib, although he looked pretty good upon returning in April. The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder needs to improve his secondary pitches and add spin to his game, but he's intriguing for his upper-90s heater and curveball with downward movement. Flukey only ended up making seven starts at Coastal Carolina in his final collegiate season in 2026, going 0-2 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 31:9 K:BB in 24 innings pitched. Scouts are concerned that his breaking pitches won't have the same effect against pro hitters, but the Tigers liked enough of what they saw to take him in the first round. The good news is he repeats his delivery with ease and hasn't had trouble throwing strikes. Flukey could take the next step if he adds some muscle to his lean frame.