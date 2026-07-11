Diamondbacks Select Catcher Ryder Helfrick With 15th Overall Pick

Jul 11, 2026, 3:16 PM ET

The Arizona Diamondbacks are selecting catcher Ryder Helfrick with the 15th overall pick in the MLB Draft out of Arkansas. Entering the draft, MLB Pipeline viewed Helfrick as the No. 11 overall prospect in the class. The 21-year-old backstop has spent all three of his college seasons at Arkansas. After a quiet debut season in which he appeared in just 31 games, Helfrick became a key part of their starting nine over the past two seasons, playing in at least 60 games in each season. He turned in his best showing in 2025, when he carried a 1.036 OPS with a .305/.420/.616 line. However, in 2026, Helfrick tapped into his raw power, launching a season-high 18 round-trippers for the Razorbacks. While his bat, especially from a power perspective, is worth close monitoring, Helfrick is more known for his elite defense and was given an elite 65-grade arm and 60-grade fielding ahead of the draft. While his batting average may be a weakness, his high-end power and elite defense should provide him with a clear path to the majors.