Juan Mejia Called On to Seal the Win, Worth a Deep-League Pickup?
Juan Mejia needed one pitch to finish Friday's 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants, getting Bryce Eldridge to ground out with the bases loaded. Jordan Romano opened the ninth with a two-run lead but allowed a sacrifice fly and issued three walks before Mejia came in for his fourth save. It was another clean outing for Mejia, who has allowed one run with seven strikeouts and two walks over his last seven appearances and 8 2/3 innings. Still, one save does not make him the closer. Mejia owns a 5.74 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 42 1/3 innings, while Romano remains the preferred ninth-inning option despite Friday's stumble. Colorado has already used 10 pitchers for saves, so Mejia could steal another chance when Romano is unavailable or runs into trouble. With a roster rate near 0%, he is a speculative add in 15-team leagues and deeper, not someone to chase in standard formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller