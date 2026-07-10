Nick Kurtz Likely to Land on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Nick Kurtz (thumb) is dealing with a right-thumb capsule strain and is likely to be placed on the injured list, which obviously puts his status for next week's All-Star Game in jeopardy, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. In addition to Kurtz, the A's just placed infielder Zack Gelof (knee) on the IL again on Friday with a knee laceration, so their infield depth will be tested to close out the first half of the 2026 season. Joey Meneses is starting at first base and is hitting sixth on Friday, while rookie Joshua Kuroda-Grauer is at the hot corner and batting seventh against Chicago White Sox right-hander Sean Burke. The A's pulled Kurtz from Wednesday's game early after he jammed his right hand while attempting to catch a throw in the first inning. Both Meneses and Jeff McNeil should see more playing time for the A's if Kurtz joins Gelof on the IL. The 23-year-old Kurtz is an absolute must-stash if he goes on the shelf due to his elite power from the left side of the plate. He's currently slashing .266/.405/.497 with a .902 OPS, 20 home runs, 66 RBI, 61 runs, and seven stolen bases across 334 at-bats after hitting 36 bombs and driving in 86 runs in 117 games in 2025 as a rookie.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos