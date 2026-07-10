Ian Seymour a Strikeout-Upside Waiver Addition After 12-K Outing?
Ian Seymour is not just a short-term streamer after what he did to the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old is 6-1 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 72 strikeouts, and two saves over 61 1/3 innings, and his role has become a lot more interesting after opening the season in the bullpen. Seymour struck out a career-high 12 Yankees on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings with no walks. The ERA is not pretty enough to make him a safe ratio arm, but the strikeouts are real. Seymour owns a 28.7% strikeout rate, 3.22 xERA, .280 xwOBA allowed, and 36.1% hard-hit rate, which gives the profile more support than the surface ERA shows. Yahoo managers have already pushed him to 51% rostered, but RotoBaller still lists him as an add in 10-team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller